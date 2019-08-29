Android tablets are far from popular, but some do offer affordable price points. Today, Lenovo is revealing the Tab M7 and Tab M8, two affordable Android tablets for 2019 that start at just $89.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Both the Lenovo Tab M7 and Tab M8 are designed as media consumption devices. They offer 7-inch and 8-inch displays, respectively, with quad-core MediaTek chipsets under the hood. Both also offer Android Pie and a special filter on the display which is supposed to help reduce eye strain by lowering blue light levels “when appropriate.” There’s also a headphone jack, pre-loaded Netflix, microUSB, and 2MP front-facing cameras.

However, that’s pretty much where the differences end. The Tab M7 is the decidedly low-end option of the two with a 7-inch, 1024×600 LCD display, as little as 8GB of storage, and a 3,500 mAh battery for 10 hours of use. The base model comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and runs on top of Android Go, but there’s a 2GB RAM model which comes with 16GB or 32GB of storage running normal Android Pie. There’s also a 2MP rear camera.

Lenovo Tab M7 (2nd Gen)

The Lenovo Tab M8, on the other hand, has an HD display, 2GB or 3GB of RAM, and 16GB or 32GB of storage. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery which can run for up to 18 hours. It has a 5MP rear camera with auto-focus and a single speaker on the side which is tuned by Dolby.

Lenovo is also offering both of these tablets with optional LTE. Pricing starts at $89 for the Tab M7 and goes up to $109 for the Tab M8. An FHD version of that larger tablet will also be available for $159. Lenovo says that all of these Android tablets are expected to be available starting in October 2019.

Lenovo Tab M8 (2nd Gen)

More on Android:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: