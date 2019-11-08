The OnePlus 7 Pro debuted in early 2019 with three different models available, but the company has quietly removed two of those options since the OnePlus 7T hit the market.

While the rest of the world just got the OnePlus 7T Pro, the OnePlus 7 Pro is sticking around in the US for a while. The device is still one of the best Android smartphones on the market today, but if you were hoping to save some money on the base model or get some extra memory on the top-tier option, you’re out of luck.

We noticed earlier this week and it was further mentioned on Twitter that OnePlus has removed two of the 7 Pro models from its website in the United States. No longer can you get the 6GB + 128GB variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro or the 12GB + 256GB variant. It’s a shame to see those go away, but the 8GB + 256GB version was always the best model for most people.

Notably, at the moment, the 8GB + 256GB variant is on sale for $649, the same price the 6GB model previously sold for.

