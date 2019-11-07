Despite pushing out another update at almost the same time, OnePlus has confirmed that the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will roll out “next week.”

The update brings a number of upgrades and improvements to both devices — which do have the full stable Android 10 update available already if you prefer. OnePlus noted in the official announcement post that there is currently an issue that needs to be addressed before the rollout can actually begin.

For those of you that were having issues on Beta 4 with touch latency while gaming, a fix is incoming. There are also fixes for privacy alerts and app permission requests, weather app enhancements, optimized adaptive brightness fixes, and even a fix for the navigation bar color when using the native dark mode.

OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro changelog

System Optimized adaptive brightness Optimized touch experience while playing games Fixed the navigation bar color under the dark mode Added privacy alerts for the applications with the permissions access to camera, location etc. Improved the system stability and fixed the known issues

Weather Improved stability and fixed the known issues



Emergency Rescue Optimized the functionality to improve product experience



Some people have been able to get hold of the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 OTA file early using apps like Oxygen Updater. It looks to be a rather large update that weighs in at around 2GB in size — one to download when connected to Wi-Fi.

Our advice would be to avoid doing so until OnePlus has confirmed that all issues have been resolved. Of course, this is a beta so while it may be stable for the most part, you may encounter issues and bugs not seen in full OTA releases. Because of that, our advice would be to only install if you are fully aware of any risks and problems.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: