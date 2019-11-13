Over the past day, some Google Discover users have been served a “Discover more” recommendations card that prompts them to customize their feeds with more interests. There’s also a home view for topics and tweaked article cards.

Appearing in the Google app and to the left of Android’s homescreen, the “Discover more” card suggests six topics that might be relevant to you. They are displayed in a 3×2 grid with generic square images for each one.

Tapping a Google Discover recommendation opens a page in the Search tab for that interest. The topic name and eight-pointed star are in the top-left corner, while a “Follow” bottom is on the other side. A carousel of “Related” interests is underneath.

The rest of this page is a feed of articles for that subject. Story cards look the same and provide a preview, but there’s notably a bookmark icon that lets you save a link to the Google app’s built-in Collections feature. Meanwhile, there’s a share button in the bottom-right corner. It replaces the “More” or “Less” interests picker, which would not make sense in this context.

Both actions are quite convenient and would be useful in the main Discover tab, while the full interests pages are an interesting way to browse for stories. Google Discover recommendations are not widely rolled out for all users this evening.

More about Google Discover:

Thanks Henny!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: