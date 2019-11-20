Made by Google’s fabric cases for Pixel phones are widely regarded as being excellent and unique. Sold alongside the phone at most retailers, the company today released a short ad for Pixel 4 Cases.

Posted to the Made by Google YouTube channel this evening, the Pixel 4 Cases ad is quite short at 15 seconds. It’s likely intended and most suited for viewing online.

The general ad style is identical to the one Google has been using for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. It uses the company’s four primary colors and pink. It features sliding transitions and visual bursts with the cased Pixel 4 in every frame.

All four case colors are shown during the clip: Could be Coral, Just Black, Blue-ish, and Sorta Smoky. Just like the device they protect, these names feel right at home and could very well be rejected Pixel 4 designations.

The cases feature a microfiber lining to prevent scratching, and raised-edge to protect the camera bump and screen when the Pixel 4 is face down. Both the volume rocker and power button are covered, with the latter featuring its own splash of color. The nylon fabric exterior can be washed, while there’s a polycarbonate internal.

“Google Pixel 4” appears at the very start of the video, while “Pixel 4 Cases” and a Google logo closes it out. There are no URLs during the ad, with all information in the video description along with the song used.

Accessorize your Pixel with these soft, knit fabric cases. Designed by Google to perfectly fit the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Available on Google Store. Shop now: https://goo.gle/349ViWc Music: “I Want It” by band 3 One Oh https://www.3oneohofficial.com

