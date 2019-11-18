On launch day, face unlock on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL was only supported by five apps, with a few more getting updated since last month. The latest is Bank of America’s Android client today.

Release notes for version 8.3.11 of Bank of America for Android prominently mentions the “Ability to sign in with face unlock (Pixel 4 only).” After updating, you’ll need to enter your password one more time, and select the “Set up biometric sign-in” checkbox.

After completing BofA’s process, Pixel 4 face unlock will work on all subsequent sign-in attempts. That said, you have to tap a “Sign in with biometrics” button right next to the password field before the system-level sheet with the smilie face icon slides up from the bottom of the screen.

This update that adds support for Android’s Biometric API follows a rather big visual redesign to Bank of America’s Android app. Widely rolling out via the Play Store, the full release notes are below:

Ability to sign in with face unlock (Pixel 4 only)

An updated look that is sleek and modern, including a cleaner view of your Zelle® activity

New Erica insights, including proactive alerts for credit cardholders when their FICO® Score changes

“Saved Items” from a financial center associate so you can conveniently research and open new accounts at home

Easy access to add and manage the mobile wallets where your credit/debit cards are stored

