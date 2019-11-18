The Google Store today is providing a “sneak peek” at its upcoming Black Friday 2019 deals. Kicking off Thursday, November 28th, highlights include $200 off the Pixel 4 and a bundle that includes Stadia Premiere Edition with Nest Wifi.

As revealed earlier this month, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be discounted by $200. This starts on November 24th and runs until Cyber Monday on December 2nd. The 64 GB Pixel 4 is $599 and the 128 GB model is $699, while the Pixel 4 XL starts at $699 and goes to $799. Meanwhile, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL sees a $100 discount to start at $299 and $379.

The most interesting deal is a bundle that include Stadia Premiere Edition and Nest Wifi, specifically the three-pack that include a router and two points. This $349 connectivity solution, along with the $129 Stadia Controller with Chromecast Ultra, will be $398 instead of $478.

Google and Nest Wifi has a special option to prioritize Stadia connectivity, and that synergy is clearly on display. Other notable Google Store Black Friday 2019 deals include:

Google Assistant

Save $30 on Nest Hub Max: $229 —> $199

Save $50 on Nest Hub: $129 —> $79

Save $100 on Google Home Max.

Save $20 on Nest Mini: $49 —> 29

Save $40 on Nest Wifi router and point: $269 —> $229

Google Nest

Save $80 on Nest Hello Doorbell: $229 —> $149

Save $70 on Nest Learning Thermostat: $249 —> $179

Save $30 on Nest Thermostat E.

Save $40 on Nest Cam Indoor.

Save $70 on Nest Cam IQ Outdoor.

Save $100 on Nest Secure Alarm.

Save $60 on Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect.

Save $20 on Nest Protect: $119 —> $99

Misc

Save up to $648 on Pixel Slate and select accessories: From $439 [Starts November 24th]

Save $10 on Chromecast.

The deals above are for the United States. Google Store Black Friday 2019 discounts are also listed in other local sites.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: