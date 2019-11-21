Back in April, Google announced that Assistant was getting G Suite integration starting with Calendar. The company today is expanding those capabilities as part of a push to make Assistant more helpful at work.

The Google Assistant has been helping people get things done in their personal lives for the past few years, and today, we’re bringing more Assistant features to G Suite users to help them work more efficiently and seamlessly.

When integration with Calendar was announced seven months ago, Google just demoed being able to ask Assistant for your next work appointment. It now includes creating, canceling, and even rescheduling events with just your voice. This “expanded functionality” is still in beta, but G Suite admins can sign up for it now.

Meanwhile, Assistant will be able to send quick messages like “Hey Google, send an email to my next meeting.” It can also dial into calls with “Hey Google, join my next meeting.” Both use cases are positioned as helping you work on the go in a hands-free manner. These new G Suite Assistant features are part of the same preview for Calendar integration.

Elsewhere, Google is bringing Assistant to Hangouts Meet hardware. People will be able to control conference calls through voice commands instead of having to click around on touchscreens. This includes being able to join and exit meetings — as well as start calls — completely hands-free. Google’s teleconferencing hardware is already working to replace legacy systems, and adding seamless control is another step toward modernization.

The usually standby screen that notes what’s on the schedule will feature a prominent Assistant prompt in the bottom left corner. Saying the hotword will present a UI that’s rather similar to Android TV. Currently in beta, these new G Suite Assistant features are only available on the Asus Hangouts Meet hardware kit (CN62 and CN65).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: