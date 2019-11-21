Since their launch, the new Nvidia Shield TV models have dealt with a couple of hiccups. Today, another hotfix update is available for the Shield TV that fixes Disney+ as well as other audio issues.

Quite a few Shield TV owners have noted that they’re unable to download the new Disney+ app on their device. Nvidia recently acknowledged the Disney+ problem on Shield TV, and now it’s offering a fix. This hotfix image specifically addresses the issue that some users have noticed where they cannot download Disney+ from the Play Store.

As with other hotfix releases, users will have to manually sign up to get the update.

Nvidia says this latest hotfix should also help out with some audio and various other bugs. The full changelog is available below and includes some issues such as a home button issue on the launcher, Daydream (screensaver) never kicking in during Netflix, and more.

Second Hotfix (32.7.301.43): Allows Disney+ to be installed from Google Play Store

Changing language crashes TVSettings

Google certification issue where SHIELD was not starting Google TV launcher on pressing Home button on 3rd party launcher

Audio corruption on DACs that don’t support 16 bit PCM like Cambridge Audio DacMagic 100

SMB server transfer speed slows to 0 then drops during transfer

Device is not entering in Daydream when Netflix playback is paused

Changing DV resolution from Display & Sound will not reset DV Menu in Quick Setting

