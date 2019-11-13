Disney+ debuted yesterday and, despite some hiccups, it launched to wide positivity. However, on the Nvidia Shield TV, there are some known issues with Disney+ which have popped up. Here’s what you need to know.

On a forum post, Nvidia acknowledges several problems that have appeared with the new service. For one, rooted users or those who are on a hotfix release may not be able to download the app. Nvidia says a fix for this issue is underway.

Further, Nvidia says that Disney+ on Shield TV will support Dolby Atmos soon. Atmos and Dolby Vision support are key features of the newer Shield TV 2019 and Shield TV Pro, so it’s a little disappointing to see support not available when the app launches.

Casting Disney+ on Shield is also limited to just HD for now and, in some cases, content available in 4K won’t play at all unless HDR and Dolby Vision are also enabled. Lastly, Nvidia mentions that users enrolled in the Google Play Services beta program may not be able to install the Disney+ app. If that’s your issue, you’ll need to un-enroll from the beta here.

It’s a shame to see any of these issues going on, but knowing that Nvidia is well-aware of the issues at least means they’ll probably be fixed sooner rather than later.

Disney+ is now available on the google play store SHIELD TV. Watch Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, or National Geographic in amazing 4K HDR and even Dolby Vision (requires new SHIELD TV) Known issues: App may not be available on rooted SHIELDs or if you have taken a hotfix release. We are working on this fix right now.

Dolby Atmos coming soon.

Casting Disney+ on SHIELD available in HD only

Unable to play 4K content unless HDR or Dolby Vision is also enabled

If you are part of the Google Play Services BETA, the Disney+ app may not install on your Android devices. You will need to leave the BETA program from the URL below. If the app still cannot be installed, you may also need to clear the data/cache for the Google Play Store app. https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.google.android.gms

