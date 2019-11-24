In addition to the Google Store kicking off Black Friday deals on Pixel 4 and Pixel Slate today, Google Fi’s “holiday savings” are now underway. Instead of a straight discount, the MVNO has an interesting offer that essentially discounts the Made by Google flagships by 50%.

With any Pixel 4 purchase, get 50% of what you pay today back in Fi service credit (up to $500), with minimum of 60 day activation.

This promotion sees you pay full price for the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL today, but you get back a significant amount in service credit that goes towards your monthly bill. This effectively discounts the phone in half as you won’t have to pay your cellular plan for the first few months.

$799 Pixel 4 64 GB — $400 Fi Credit

$899 Pixel 4 128 GB — $450 Fi Credit

$899 Pixel 4 XL 64 GB — $450 Fi Credit

$999 Pixel 4 XL 128 GB — $500 Fi Credit

That said, the credit will not be delivered immediately and requires that certain conditions be met. Open to new and existing customers, you have to remain active on Fi for 60 consecutive days.

You will receive an email notification after all terms and conditions have been satisfied, and the credit will be applied to your subsequent bills (usually 60-90 days after activation).

Last month with the Pixel 4’s launch, Fi pre-orderers received a $100 service credit. Like the Google Store, this will likely cause a furor among early adopters. All storage and color configurations — except the Oh So Orange Pixel 4 XL — are currently available. The Fi Pixel 4 50% discount starts today and ends on December 2nd.

Those that want an instant discount can get $200 off all Pixel 4 models from the Google Store. Meanwhile, Fi has the Pixel 3a at $249 and Pixel 3a XL at $329. The discounted price will automatically be applied during checkout.

