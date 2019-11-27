Borderlands 3 confirms December release on Google Stadia

Google Stadia is still building up to a better future and in the meantime, one of its biggest focuses is on bringing new games to players. Now, we’re getting official confirmation that Borderlands 3 will have a December release date on Stadia.

Just ahead of its Founder’s launch, Stadia confirmed it had 22 games to offer at launch. That’s a bit less than we expected and it was also missing a few big titles. One of those titles was Borderlands 3 which, unfortunately, missed that launch day.

Thankfully, the game isn’t being released too far behind. Google previously confirmed that it would be one of four more titles available on Stadia by the end of the calendar year. If it weren’t obvious, that means the game is coming in December and now, an official page from 2K Games confirms as much.

There’s still no specific date attached, but 2K confirms that Borderlands 3 will see a release date on Stadia sometime in December.

That page also mentions support for up to 4K resolution, implying that the game will be running at “native” 4K on the service as it does on some other platforms. This isn’t the case for Destiny 2 or Red Dead Redemption 2, so perhaps the extra time was all that was needed to optimize the game for Stadia. We plan to reach out for further clarification on the matter.

Play Borderlands 3 on Stadia in stunning high-resolution up to 4K… without a console. It’s the best way to experience the loot-dropping lunacy of Borderlands 3! Experience is dependent on connection quality. Stadia Pro necessary for 4K, HDR, and 5.1 surround sound. Availability and performance of gameplay features and services (including 4K, HDR, 60 FPS, and 5.1 surround sound) are network-, device-, and game-dependent, and may not be available for all games.

