In addition to selecting an early username and the hardware bundle, Stadia Founder’s Edition included a Stadia Buddy Pass. Now available, you can gift 3 free months of Stadia Pro to one friend.

At 4:30PM PT, Google started letting Founders gift a Stadia Buddy Pass that provides access to the streaming platform via a 3-month Pro subscription. Since launch, the Android and iOS companion app has featured an envelope icon in the top-left corner. This afternoon, tapping opened a page that detailed how “Your Buddy Pass is ready.”

The Stadia app reminds you how the invitee has to be in one of the 14 countries where the service is available: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and United States.

“Good internet” between 10Mbps for 720p and 35Mbps for 4K is also a requirement. Google notes how a Stadia Controller is not, and how most modern accessories are compatible. “Send your Buddy Pass” generates the code and opens a system share sheet with the following message to copy:

Join me on Stadia! Use my Buddy Pass code to get a 3-month trial of Stadia Pro subscription. Details at g.co/stadia/buddy. Invite code:

Google also “emailed you the code in case you want to share it with your friend again.” They will have to enter a payment method that will be charged after the three months are over. Stadia Pro games currently includes Destiny 2: The Collection and Samurai Showdown. Farming Simulator 19 and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition will be available on December 1st to redeem.

