9to5Google Daily 349: Stadia loophole lets any Android phone play so long as they are rooted

Hosts
Links
- You can play Google Stadia on almost any Android phone with root
- ‘Flip to Shhh’ now available on Google Pixel 2 w/ Digital Wellbeing beta update
- OnePlus designer teases us with an amazing unreleased gold OnePlus 7T
- Samsung Galaxy S10’s public Android 10 rollout begins, starting with Germany
- Borderlands 3 confirms December release on Google Stadia
Support:
