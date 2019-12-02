At Made by Google 2019, the company had an interesting Pixel 4 unboxing for influencers and retail salespeople. Google delivered the phones with Dominos in actual pizza boxes. Due to the viral nature, both companies today let actual people order the Pixel 4 with a pizza.

For 8 hours today, residents of Miami Beach, Florida were able to get buy an unlocked 128GB Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL at $200 off (as part of the Google Store’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals). When ordered through pizzawithpixel.com, they received the flagship device in a “limited edition pizza box.”

The standard pizza box — with free 12-inch pie — has a special compartment on the lid with your phone. Dominos’ art style was used to illustrate features like Motion Sense, Google Assistant, and astrophotography with Night Sight.

A second box contains standard accessories like the 18W power adapter, USB-C cable, Quick Switch Adapter, and SIM tool, as well as a “special edition case” with Pixel 4 artwork.

In an interview with Fast Company, Google — recognizing itself as a “challenger brand” — noted how it wanted to “think outside the industry conventions, to really create a different experience with the launch of this device.” The reason they chose pizza was to particularly highlight how you can control your phone with Assistant, and air gestures when your hands are occupied/greasy. In fact, that second package doubles as a dock for Motion Sense.

Hopefully, this Pixel 4 pizza box marketing experience expands to other cities in the future given the enthusiasm.

More about Pixel 4:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: