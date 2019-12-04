Dark mode now rolling out for Google Tasks on iOS

The dedicated dark mode is rolling out for Google Tasks on iOS.

We saw the Android version get a dedicated dark theme just over a month ago but now those of you on iOS can now enable the eye-saving theme on your task-lists. The new feature was announced in an official blog post and is rolling out now to those on iOS.

The iOS version of Google Tasks will now automatically respect the system default setting when you toggle the iOS 13 dark theme. With this being a popular feature, it’s great to see Google giving iPhone owners the option on their smartphones.

It is worth noting that you won’t be able to activate the dark mode on Google Tasks without activating the in-built dark theme within iOS 13’s system settings. This is unlike on Android, where you can enable the dark theme without needing to mess with system settings.

As you can see from the screenshot of the new dark mode, it’s far less eye-searing than the all-white version — especially if you use the app a lot in the evening.

Google has confirmed that it will roll out over the course of the coming weeks, so if you don’t have the dark mode initially on your version of Google Tasks, it will come very soon. If you are an iOS user that has seen the update, let us know how you’re getting on with dark mode and what you think down in the comments section below.

