Google releases how-to tutorial videos for new Pixel 4 owners

- Dec. 6th 2019 12:04 pm PT

0

With the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL especially, Google has focused on providing a good support experience. In addition to Pixel Tips, there are Google One Pro Sessions and how-to videos today cover key features for new Pixel 4 owners.

Uploaded to the Made by Google YouTube channel over the past week, there are 23 videos on the “How to use your new phone” playlist. The shortest at 19 seconds is about the wide front-facing camera and the longest dealing with Messages for web is still only 50 seconds.

  1. Take low-light photos with Night Sight
  2. Share photos with social share
  3. Using dual exposure controls
  4. Get the best shot with Top Shot
  5. How wide is the selfie cam?
  6. How good is Super Res Zoom?
  7. Control your phone with Motion Sense
  8. Set up face unlock
  9. Access the new Google Assistant
  10. Using the new Google Assistant across apps
  11. Control your phone with the new Google Assistant
  12. Using the new Recorder
  13. Caption videos with Live Caption
  14. Inserting your SIM card
  15. Contact Support
  16. Learn from an expert
  17. Share feedback
  18. Navigating your Pixel
  19. Find your favorite apps
  20. Organize your apps
  21. Add widgets to your home screen
  22. Text from your laptop
  23. Take a screenshot

Pixel 4 how-to videos

These Pixel 4 how-to videos cover several camera aspects, like Night Sight, dual-exposure controls, Top Shot, and Super Res Zoom, as well as Social Share in the new client. Notable is Google’s usage of actual branded feature names.

Other marquee aspects include the new Google Assistant, Recorder, and Live Caption. More basic phone usage dives into SIM cards, managing apps, screenshots, and the homescreen.

Google is using the same colorful art style throughout these how-to videos as regular ads, making the step-by-step instructions familiar to purchasers, and helping them get the most out of their new Pixel phone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4
Made by Google

Made by Google

About the Author