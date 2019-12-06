With the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL especially, Google has focused on providing a good support experience. In addition to Pixel Tips, there are Google One Pro Sessions and how-to videos today cover key features for new Pixel 4 owners.

Uploaded to the Made by Google YouTube channel over the past week, there are 23 videos on the “How to use your new phone” playlist. The shortest at 19 seconds is about the wide front-facing camera and the longest dealing with Messages for web is still only 50 seconds.

Take low-light photos with Night Sight Share photos with social share Using dual exposure controls Get the best shot with Top Shot How wide is the selfie cam? How good is Super Res Zoom? Control your phone with Motion Sense Set up face unlock Access the new Google Assistant Using the new Google Assistant across apps Control your phone with the new Google Assistant Using the new Recorder Caption videos with Live Caption Inserting your SIM card Contact Support Learn from an expert Share feedback Navigating your Pixel Find your favorite apps Organize your apps Add widgets to your home screen Text from your laptop Take a screenshot

These Pixel 4 how-to videos cover several camera aspects, like Night Sight, dual-exposure controls, Top Shot, and Super Res Zoom, as well as Social Share in the new client. Notable is Google’s usage of actual branded feature names.

Other marquee aspects include the new Google Assistant, Recorder, and Live Caption. More basic phone usage dives into SIM cards, managing apps, screenshots, and the homescreen.

Google is using the same colorful art style throughout these how-to videos as regular ads, making the step-by-step instructions familiar to purchasers, and helping them get the most out of their new Pixel phone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: