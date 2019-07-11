Google’s fitness tracking service is now the latest app to adopt a dark theme. Google Fit 2.16 today introduces the new look, and reveals work on manually adding sleep.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Dark theme

Google Fit swaps out the stark white background for a dark shade of gray. The blue Move Minute and mint green Heart Point rings have been appropriately adjusted to match. Elsewhere, the app is now predominately white text against the darker background, while bar graphs and charts have also been tweaked. The bottom bar retains its transparency and the effect is now more apparent.

Google Fit’s dark theme respects the system-level setting in Android Q and the Battery saver in 9 Pie. At the bottom of the settings page (Profile tab > gear icon), there is a new “Display” section. “Theme” opens a menu with “Light,” “Dark,” and “Set by Battery Saver” options.

Add Sleep

Google Fit 2.16 reveals work on manually adding sleep to your Journal. It will likely join adding blood pressure, weight, and activity in the bottom-right FAB.

<string name=”add_sleep_title”>Add sleep</string> <string name=”edit_sleep_title”>Edit sleep</string> <string name=”no_sleep_data”>Sleep not tracked</string>

Google will chart your sleep progress to “show your bedtime routine over time.” This includes stats like bedtime range, average duration, and routine.

<string name=”sleep_home_education_card_title”>Using your sleep data</string> <string name=”sleep_home_education_card_description”>Going to bed and waking up at the same time each day is one of the first steps to better sleep. To help you keep track, sleep charts show your bedtime routine over time.</string>

This graph will presumably appear in the main Home tab alongside step count, heart rate, and weight.

<string name=”sleep_history_details_bedtime_format”>Bedtime range (%1$s)</string> <string name=”sleep_history_details_duration_format”>Average duration (%1$s)</string> <string name=”sleep_history_item_bedtime_accessibility”>Bedtime routine</string> <string name=”sleep_history_item_bedtime_label”>Bedtime routine</string> <string name=”sleep_history_item_duration_accessibility”>Duration</string> <string name=”sleep_history_item_duration_label”>Duration</string>

How to update?

Google Fit 2.16 with the dark theme is rolling out now via the Play Store. Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

