Following $200 discounts for Black Friday, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are back on sale at the Google Store. For the next week, there’s a $100 holiday discount on the smaller phone and $150 for the larger.

Beginning this Sunday and running until Saturday, December 14th, the 64GB Pixel 4 is $699 and 128GB is $799. The Pixel 4 XL starts at $749 and goes up to $849. While the discount is not as generous as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s still notable as part of the holiday season.

It’s fairly in line with October’s pre-order deal that netted you $100 in Google Store credit. It will likely cause less uproar among early adopters than $200 off. In addition to the unlocked model, the Google Fi variant is priced similarly. There are no discounts on the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL.

Meanwhile, other Google Store deals that started after Cyber Monday are all focussed on the smart home. The Nest Hub is $79, while Nest Hub Max 2-pack saves you $59 at $399. There are a slew of bundles, while a Nest Mini is thrown in when buying Nest products over $99.

These deals run through December 29th, but the Pixel 4 holiday discount is over with about a week to Christmas. It’s possible new phone offers will be introduced to bridge the gap.

