Google Pixel 4 is bundled with Nest Hub and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. You can also save big on Pioneer’s Android Auto system, and a new low arrives on Oculus Go headsets. Head below for more.

Nest Hub and Mint Mobile service combine with Pixel 4

B&H is taking $150 off various Pixel 4/XL models but sweetening the deal further with the inclusion of Google’s Nest Hub and three months of Mint Mobile service. Here’s how it works: pick up the smartphone from $695, matching our previous mentions this month and you’ll see the free Nest Hub added automatically at checkout ($79 value) alongside three months of 12GB Mint Mobile service as well ($45 value). This is the best effective value we’ve tracked to date.

Take $150 off Pioneer’s Android Auto Receiver

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Pioneer 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver (2550NEX) for $300. Typically selling for $400, that’s good for a $70 discount, matches our previous mention, and brings the price down to the best we’ve seen. Featuring a 6.8-inch screen, Pioneer’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It makes it easier to keep an eye on navigation, directions, and even more while commuting.

Score a new low on Oculus Go VR Headset

Amazon currently offers the Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset 32GB version for $130. Usually selling for $199, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, beats our Black Friday mention by $19, and marks a new all-time low. Step up to the 64GB version for $199, down from $249.

Immerse yourself in a collection of games, movies, live sporting events, and other 3D experiences with the Oculus Go. This standalone virtual reality headset doesn’t require any additional hardware and features a 2560×1440 display with 538ppi. It’s a great option for getting started with virtual reality without much overhead, like a VR-ready PC or add-on sensors. There’s even a bundled controller.

