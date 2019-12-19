Google on Thursday marked Stadia’s 30-day anniversary by recapping recent additions through the new “Savepoint” series and announcing a studio acquisition. The service is now kicking off its second month by rolling out game achievements.

While Stadia lacked a UI for displaying achievements at launch, Google has been recording them from the start. An interface is now available online and on Chromecast-connected televisions.

These “special awards” can be viewed by opening your friends list and tapping on any profile — assuming the “See your games & achievements” permission under “Friends & privacy” is set to a visible option. You’ll see “Achievements” next to a trophy icon, while your account has a “Recent achievements” list right in the pop-up.

The full Achievements page in Stadia is organized by game with each card nothing how many you’ve unlocked through a progress bar and count total. Selecting a title lets you arrange the full list by “Ordered” or “Unlocked,” with the earn date noted on every item. It’s up to developers to create achievements and design a badge.

There are also “secret achievements” that “you won’t see a description of how they are earned until you complete a specific goal.”

Achievements immediately appear as you earn them in a game. Alerts appear at the top of the screen and tapping the Stadia button on the Controller will show more details.

Awards are not yet available on Android or iOS. The “Achievements coming soon” message is still present, while the mobile apps are not listed in the official support document. Stadia game achievements quietly started rolling out on Thursday evening and should be widely rolled out online and for TVs.

