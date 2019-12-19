Stadia’s cloud-based nature makes communicating about new features more difficult than a typical console where updates are quite apparent. So far, Google has used Twitter, Reddit, and forums, and is now bringing those announcements together with a monthly “Stadia Savepoint” recap series.

Due to the platform’s “no downloads, patches or installs,” Google recognizes how it can be “easy to miss” Stadia updates and feature additions. A week after launch it trialed daily community updates on Reddit before considering a more weekly format.

The company is now bringing together all those announcements from various channels into what it calls a “Stadia Savepoint.”

To help our gamers keep track of everything, we’re introducing the first in a series of posts to keep you up to date on what’s new with Stadia.

A clear gaming reference, it will publish roughly every month, with the first coming exactly 30 days after Stadia’s launch. The inaugural issue for December features some notable Stadia Games and Entertainment news — more about that here. It additionally covers Stream Connect’s debut with Ghost Recon Breakpoint yesterday.

Meanwhile, this Stadia Savepoint recaps new functionality, titles, and Pro benefits. The latter’s perks will become more important after Stadia Base becomes an option for free players next year:

Features

Games

Subscription

