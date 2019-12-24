Tuesday’s best deals include Samsung Chromebook 4 from $180. On top of that you’ll find offers on Pioneer’s Android Auto Receiver and Lenovo’s new Smart Display 7. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $50 on Samsung’s Chromebook 4

Amazon offers the Samsung 11-inch Chromebook 4 for $180. Good for a $50 discount from the going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Packed into this Chromebook, you’ll find 4 GB worth of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. There’s also an 11-inch display alongside a robust “military-grade” build. On top of that, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 12.5 hours of battery life per charge, Google Assistant features, and more. In terms of ports, look for USB-C as well as dual USB 3.0 inputs. Step up to 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage for $230, down from $280.

Pioneer’s Android Auto Receiver is $260

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Pioneer 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver (1550NEX) for $260. You’ll also find it available direct from Best Buy. Typically selling for $350, that’s good for a $90 discount and is a new all-time low by $35. For comparison, today’s offer is also $40 under our previous mention on a 6.8-inch receiver. Pioneer’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It makes it easier to keep an eye on navigation, directions, and even more while commuting.

Lenovo’s new Smart Display 7 plus smart plug for $90

B&H is offering the Lenovo Smart Display 7 for $89.99 shipped. Plus, you’ll get a FREE Lenovo Smart Plug with your purchase (a $30 value). Normally $130 for the Smart Display 7 itself, this is the first discount we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering a 7-inch screen with a built-in camera for video calls and monitoring your house, this Smart Display is the perfect extension of your smart home. Having just released a few months ago, this is Lenovo’s latest entry into the smart home ecosystem. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

