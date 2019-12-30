Monday’s best deals include a new Anker sale, official Pixel 4/XL cases, and Assistant-enabled TP-Link smart switches. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker New Year sale

Anker has kicked off its New Year sale with a handful of notable deals on smartphone and Mac accessories. Our top pick is the ZOLO Liberty Truly Wireless Earbuds for $30. That’s down from the usual $80 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low by $20. Forget about paying for pricey AirPods, the ZOLO Liberty Earbuds deliver eight hours of playtime and an IPX5 sweatproof design for a fraction of the cost. It’s a great way to score truly wireless headphones without breaking the bank.

Official Google Pixel 4/XL cases on sale

Verizon Wireless offers Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL official cases for $20 in various colors. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $40 at Amazon and other retailers. This is a new all-time low price that we’ve tracked from a trusted retailer. Google’s official Pixel 4/XL cases offer a fabric design in your choice of multiple colors. You’ll be able to enjoy wireless charging here with compatible accessories and Google’s Active Edge technology lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.”

Nab two Alexa and Assistant-enabled TP-Link light switches

B&H is offering a two-pack of TP-Link HS200 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Light Switches for $35. Usually selling for $25 each, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and matches our previous mention. This is also $5 under the sale price at Amazon right now for a two-pack and one of the lowest offers we’ve tracked. Rocking Alexa and Google Assistant control, these switches are a more affordable way to get whole-home smart lighting without replacing every individual bulb. Another benefit is that you won’t need to pick up an extra hub in order to enjoy voice-control capabilities, as these in-wall switch work over standard Wi-Fi.

