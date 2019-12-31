Samsung has been well ahead of schedule in pushing out Android 10 to its devices and now, that’s extending to older models. This week, the Galaxy Note 9 is getting its Android 10 update in some regions.

Spotted by SamMobile, the Galaxy Note 9 is getting Android 10 in India. The update seems to be rolling out first to previous beta users ahead of a wider rollout which should start soon. If you’re a Galaxy Note 9 user in another market who used the Android 10 beta, it’s probably worth a quick dive into the settings menu to see if a stable update is available for you.

The update arrives for beta users as a mere 100MB update but includes the December 2019 security patch and also various final bug fixes to make it a stable update. The software version attached is N960FXXU4DSLB.

If you’re a Note 9 user and you get a stable Android 10 update, drop a comment below and let us know! We’ll update this article as the update expands to more models.

Samsung has already rolled out Android 10 to the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and the S10 series as well. As for older flagships getting the update, Samsung has only confirmed the S9, S9+, and Note 9 as well. Currently, there’s no guarantee on the Note 8 or S8.

