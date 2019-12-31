Samsung’s flagship smartphone has changed quite a lot over the course of 10 generations and now, it seems its 11th could be seeing a big change. Apparently, the phone we thought would be the Galaxy S11 will actually be called the Galaxy S20.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Ice Universe, a Samsung tipster with a fairly good track record, mentioned earlier this week on Twitter that something unexpected could be in the works. Going into the new decade, Samsung could be skipping forward with ten version numbers and calling its upcoming flagship the Galaxy S20.

In a follow-up tweet, Ice mentions that this marks a “new beginning” of sorts. It’s unclear what this means, but it does suggest along with the jump in version numbers that this device will be a considerable step-up over the S10 series. That is, outside of its exterior design which seems to only be a minor upgrade.

Of course, this could and, if we’re being honest, probably is just a clever PR move. And Samsung could get a few big wins from this new naming scheme.

Next year is 2020, and 20 is a new beginning. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019

For one, Samsung distances itself a bit from other “ten” brands. Recently, we’ve seen iPhone X, Android 10, and more. Further, Samsung gets to match the name with the year which makes these phones even easier to keep track of. Likely most important to Samsung, though, is that it puts the company’s numbering scheme back in front of the iPhone. In 2020, Apple will have the iPhone 12, but Samsung will have the Galaxy S20.

Update 12/31: In another thread, Ice says that there will be three models for Samsung’s 2020 flagship with the Galaxy S20, S20+, and a top-tier model as well. Apparently, there will be no “S20e” to follow up on last year’s S10e, but instead the base S20, an upgraded S20+, and finally, an S20 “Ultra.” At this time, though, S20 “Ultra” may not be the final name.

S11e → S20 ✔

S11→ S20+ ✔

S11+ → S20 Ultra ⁇

“Ultra” is just one of the possibilities, there are other options, to be confirmed，and What word do you think is best? — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 31, 2019

As always, though, it’s important to take this with a huge grain of salt. It’s sometimes hard to gauge if changes like this are just in talks internally or something that’s been decided on.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: