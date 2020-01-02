Samsung has been way ahead of schedule with updates recently, and this week, the company is pushing out January’s security update to the Galaxy Note 10. Ironically, the update is even beating Google’s Pixel series to the punch.

As noted by the folks over at SamMobile, some regional Galaxy Note 10 models are already getting the January security patch. Specifically, users in Germany are seeing the update at this time, and more are expected to follow closely behind.

Apparently, the January security patch contains no new features for the Note 10 and carriers with the version number N970FXXS1BSLD. Even with no new features, it’s still a welcome upgrade for Note owners. The Note 10 isn’t the only device that’s gotten the January patch either, as the Galaxy A10, A10s, A20, A30, A50, and Galaxy Tab S5e have also picked up the updated security patch at this point.

Notably, this update is also the first update heading out to the Note 10 since the device was upgraded to Android 10. That update hit the US over the past month, finishing up with Sprint users just this week.

What about Google? Following tradition, Google will likely release the January security patch for its Pixel lineup on Monday, January 6. That’s the hope, at least, as some Pixel updates have been considerably delayed as of late.

