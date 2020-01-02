We’re finally seeing a wide rollout of One UI 2.0 on Samsung Galaxy devices, with the Android 10 offering a bump in build number over the initial version — plus a few notable features to boot.

The South Korean tech giant has massively improved the rate at which it’s putting out regular security patches and has even beaten its own predictions of when the full Android 10 update will hit its flagship devices.

Considering just how many tweaks and changes Samsung makes within each update of its own Android skins, you might be wondering what all the fuss is about when the OTA file finally reaches your eligible Galaxy phone.

If you want features, Samsung tends to throw them in with reckless abandon. And while the full One UI 2.0 is surprisingly threadbare compared to some previous Samsung updates, it still manages to provide a number of core changes that round off one of the most comprehensive third-party skins available on any platform — let alone Android.

You may already have had the opportunity to take part in the One UI 2.0 beta, however, now that the stable Android 10 build is here, you might want a refresh of the best new features before diving in.

Native screen recorder

Despite the fact that some other OEMs have added a native screen recorder to their devices, the inclusion within One UI 2.0 is yet another massive bonus. During the beta phase for Android 10, it actually looked as though the Pixel series might get a built-in recorder feature of its own but narrowly missed out. For those using a Galaxy device, the ability to start recording your display without needing to use a third-party app will no doubt be very welcome.

What’s impressive is that it also includes a ton of extra control options like the ability to adjust the resolution, record internal and external microphone audio which makes it more than a match for the many of the third-party options that have been around for quite a few years now.

Improved navigation gestures

The new Android 10 gestures have finally been adopted by Samsung within One UI 2.0 and, in our opinion, is far superior to the half-baked gestures brought in with One UI 1.0. It brings gesture parity to your Galaxy device and enhances the entire experience of Android 10 too. However, if you do prefer Samsung’s take on gestures, you can still use them if you’ve grown used to using them on Android Pie. Not only that, there’s even the three-button navbar available if you hate gestures altogether.

It’s also worth noting that if you use the new Android 10 gestures, you can access the one-handed mode simply by swiping down on the gesture bar. You might find this especially useful given just how large most Samsung Galaxy displays have become in recent years — the S10e included!

Enhanced dark mode

You might be aware that the dark mode has existed for quite a while on Samsung phones thanks to One UI 1.0. The only downside is that the ‘Night mode’ was limited to mainly native Samsung apps though. Now that developers have dipped their applications in darker tones, toggling the dark mode in One UI 2.0 means that you get an overall more cohesive experience.

Toggling the renamed dark mode in One UI 2.0 therefore now works with a far wider selection of apps including many Google apps and a multitude of third-party apps you can download from the Play Store. The best addition though is that ability to schedule the dark mode based upon time or on your local sunset times — something that is still not yet available on Pixel devices.

Improved camera UI

A solid camera experience has been a core feature of every single Samsung Galaxy device in recent years and One UI 2.0 is enhancing that with a slight re-design. The mini overhaul makes the camera experience a little more streamlined as when taking a photo, the extra camera modes and features have been moved into a ‘more’ section.

This definitely declutters the camera experience right off the bat. But what is really useful is the ability to drag and drop the extra photo and video modes within the camera UI navbar for quick access. It’s a little extra work but it actually allows you to tailor the camera UI exactly how you prefer. Of course, while this isn’t entirely new on Android, it will no doubt be a massive feature addition for those upgrading their Galaxy devices to One UI 2.0.

Not only does the camera UI get some enhancements but there are also some added controls for the Pro mode and Night modes that are part of newer Galaxy devices options. The Pro mode now supports ISO levels up to 3200, and you can also open the shutter opening time up to 30 seconds — the previous limit being 10 seconds.

Better device care UI

One of the best new features as part of the One UI 2.0 upgrade is the enhanced Device Care UI. This section has always been one that can be confusing and frustrating at the same time. It gives you more controls for things like Wireless PowerShare, has a slightly neater look and includes far more in-depth battery usage statistics. It might not be somewhere you spend a lot of time but the improvements are instantly noticeable and very welcome.

Slow-motion selfies

Not to be outdone by Apple and the iPhone 11 series, Samsung has now added slow-motion selfies if you simply must be able to take high framerate videos of your face. We expect that this might not be something you intend on using every single day but it’s something that might provide a few hours of laughs with friends and family. Unfortunately (or fortunately depending on your own opinion) this mode is only available on the Galaxy Note 10 and S10.

OneDrive integration in Samsung Gallery

If you don’t use Google Photos, the tighter integration with OneDrive is now available for your photo and video library — so long as you use the native Samsung Gallery app. The partnership was announced back when the Note 10 was unveiled but the feature is now available within One UI 2.0 and works in the same way as Google Photos by backing up files automatically to your OneDrive account.

We do know that some Note 10 owners running Android Pie have had the feature for a little while but this is now more widely available as part of the Android 10 update.

What’s your favorite new One UI 2.0 feature?

Do you have a little tweak or feature that you have been using since upgrading to Android 10 on your Samsung Galaxy device? Let us know down in the comments section below.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: