If last year was any indication, approximately 175,000 people will converge on Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Shows over the next few days. For CES 2020, the CEA is simplifying registration by letting people pick up badges with passes stored in Apple Wallet and Google Pay.

Attendees today were sent a reminder email about the “Barcode for Badge Pickup.” Underneath the code are shortcuts to “Add to Apple Wallet” and “Google Pay | Save to phone.”

The latter opens a pay.google.com page that notes your signed in Google Account in the top-left corner, and asks if you want to “Save this pass?” There’s a preview and blue “Save” button at the bottom. It appears in the “Passes” tab on Android, while the iOS process is similar with a preview shown first.

Access it on your phone using the Google Pay app or in your Google Account

You can also scan the barcode included in the CES 2020 email, but Google Pay and Apple Wallet should automatically suggest the pass once you’re in Vegas. You’ll also need a government-issued photo ID.

To pick up your badge, have the barcode above ready to scan at any badge pickup location, along with a valid government-issued photo ID.

This approach, which many conferences — especially first-party ones — have adopted in recent years, should help cut down on people in line madly searching their inbox and speed up the entire pickup process.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: