Thursday’s best deals include Google Pixel 3 with 128GB of storage for $478, plus deals on Powerbeats3 earbuds, and nonda USB-C accessories. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 3 with 128GB of storage has fallen to new Amazon low

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 3 128GB in Not Pink for $478. That’s $221 off what Best Buy charges for the 64GB model and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Whether you love Android or simply want a backup phone, it’s hard to overlook this affordable flagship. Unlike Pixel 3a, you’ll enjoy a quad-core Snapdragon 845 processor along with other features like Qi charging. As you’re probably aware, this phone is ready to snap impressive-looking photos with a bokeh blur that gets better over time as Google improves its algorithms.

Powerbeats3 wireless earbuds drop to $80

Amazon offers the Powerbeats3 Wireless In-ear Headphones in black and red for $80. Originally $200, today’s deal is down from the usual $100 price tag and $10 less than our previous mention. It also matches the Amazon all-time low in this color. Powerbeats3 are backed by Apple W1 chip with fast pairing, Siri control, and up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. One neat feature is after just five minutes of powering up, you’ll have one hour of playback.

nonda’s highly-rated USB-C adapter is an easy buy

Amazon is currently offering the nonda USB-A to USB-C Adapter for $6. Usually selling for $8, today’s offer saves you 25%, matches our previous mention for the Amazon low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale. Whether you’re looking to pair a desktop hard drive with your machine or connect a peripheral on-the-go, this adapter should be up for the task with a maximum 5 Gb/s transfer rate.

