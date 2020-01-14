Despite the issues with the recent Android 10 rollout on OnePlus 6 and 6T devices, the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 is now rolling out for those enrolled in the program.

Of course, this is the fourth Open Beta based upon Android 10 for both handsets, bringing with it a number of tweaks and improvements alongside the December 2019 security patch (via Android Police). The manual download files for the latest versions of the beta are now available to download for both handsets.

The biggest additions in the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update are the inclusion of reminders for privacy alerts, increasing and decreasing ringtone functions for the Phone app, and some new chromatic effects as part of the built-in Reading Mode. You can see the full changelog below:

OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for OnePlus 6/6T changelog

System

Optimized details for Emergency Rescue

Added a feature to support reminders for privacy alerts

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android security patch to 2019.12

Phone

Added ringtone increasing and decreasing features for incoming calls

Reading Mode

Fresh new chromatic effect for a more immersive and comfortable reading experience with smart color gamut and saturation adjustment (Settings-Display-Reading Mode-Turn on Reading Mode-Chromatic effect)

We expect the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 OTA file to head out slowly over the coming days. It’s worth noting that they are the 29th and 18th beta updates for each device respectively. That is reflected in the filenames. Alternatively, you can pick the update files direct from the OnePlus website right now — or via the direct links below:

