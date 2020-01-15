As Google Cloud tries to advance from its distant third position behind Microsoft and Amazon, there are a handful of common complaints about its offering, including ease of use. The division today announced Google Cloud Premium Support to offer an “updated support model that is proactive, unified, centered around the customer.”

Google is building on the existing technical account manager (TAM) service and 15-minute SLOs.

Premium Support has been designed to better meet the needs of our customers running modern cloud technology. And we’ve made investments to improve the customer experience, with an updated support model that is proactive, unified, centered around the customer, and flexible to meet the differing needs of their businesses.

Once primary change involves having cases “handled directly by context-aware experts” that are familiar with an enterprise’s “unique application stack, architecture, and implementation details.”

This team will work hand-in-hand with your Technical Account Manager to deliver a customer-centric support experience with faster case resolution, more personalized service, and higher customer satisfaction.

Additionally, Premium Support will bring consistency to Google Cloud Platform and G Suite plans. This includes:

A more competitive set of features and services

Simplified pricing compared to the previous Google Cloud support offerings

Intelligent systems (like third-party technology support, Support API, and Recommenders)

Enterprise-class services

Three purchases add-ons will also be available. Google Cloud’s Premium Support is launching today with the company planning to roll out additional features and support plans in 2020.

Advanced event management service — For deeper architecture review and increased readiness for peak events, we offer advanced event management that can be purchased separately.

Expanded TAM coverage — For companies with global operations that need TAM guidance in multiple time zones, you can purchase additional TAM support during business hours in other regions.

Mission-critical support — In pilot with customers and available later this year, this service offers an SRE (site reliability engineering) engagement, which evaluates and helps the customer design a wrapper of supportability around the Google Cloud customer projects that have the highest sensitivity to downtime. The process interlocks that we build with the customer allow us to jointly respond to major incidents using predefined war rooms.

