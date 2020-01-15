Twitter seems to be constantly testing out new features for its platform, and sadly, an edit button still isn’t one of them. Recently, though, we’ve been able to dig into what Twitter’s working on, which includes pinned lists coming to the Android app.

Our own Dylan Roussel was able to uncover a few unreleased Twitter features that haven’t been fully rolled out yet. The most interesting of those is pinned lists on Android.

This feature was first teased last year and has since rolled out to the iOS app, too. This functionality essentially allows users to create a list of topics or accounts and then pin that list to the main feed. So, next to the main timeline, there’s another list of your choice.

We were able to enable pinned lists on Twitter’s official Android app, confirming that it should be arriving basically any time now. As far as we can tell, the feature works identically as it does on the iOS app.

Another feature we were able to manually enable is actually scheduled tweets on the web app. That feature was announced late last year, and Twitter said the feature would arrive “in the coming months,” but we were able to manually turn it on before Twitter rolls it out to the public. You can see it in action below.

It’s still unclear at the moment if this is something Twitter is just bringing to the web app, or if it will also extend to mobile.

Will you use Twitter’s pinned lists on Android or scheduled tweets on the web? Let us know!

