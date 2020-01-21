In 2018, Pocophone, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, released the Poco F1, which has remained a strong contender for the title of best affordable Android phone. A newly discovered trademark application points to the existence of a Pocophone Poco F2.

Where most affordable phones make compromises to their performance to keep costs down, Xiaomi had the idea to launch a device with the core tech specs of a flagship and cut costs in other areas. The result of this was the 2018 Pocophone Poco F1, which launched with a Snapdragon 845 and 6 GB of RAM, specs that outmatched even the Google Pixel 3.

The core issue, of course, that kept the phone from doing well in more markets was its inability to connect to American cell networks. Sadly, 2019 came and went without another Poco release, leaving the future of the Pocophone brand uncertain.

This morning, via GSMArena, a leaker posted evidence to Twitter that Xiaomi has filed a new trademark application for “POCO F2.” The leaker also points out that Xiaomi filed a similar trademark about two months before the launch of the original Poco F1. Following that timeline, and the listed filing date of December 4, it’s possible we may see an announcement for the Poco F2 next month.

#Xiaomi files trademark application for POCO F2 So the POCO series exists and POCO F2 is coming soon …..#xiaomi #pocoPhone #POCOF2 pic.twitter.com/3JDwplv9IJ — _the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) January 11, 2020

Unfortunately, the trademark filing reveals no other details about the device, like its specs, features, or pricing.

Update 1/21: As spotted by Android Police, the folks with Pocophone have essentially confirmed that the Poco F2 is on its way. The company shared a heartfelt thank you letter to the original Pocophone’s fans, along with an action series themed trailer teasing “Poco Season 2.” At the bottom of the letter, we’re promised more details on the Poco F2 tomorrow.

An open letter to all #POCO fans! Thanks for making it possible. #POCOIsHere and we're ready for an action-packed season 2. Are you? pic.twitter.com/vYOQ8HZj8v — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2020

If this rumor of Xiaomi’s next Pocophone pans out, what sort of specs would you want to see from the Poco F2? Let us know in the comments.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: