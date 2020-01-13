The Android 10 update is now available for the Xiaomi Mi A2

The Android 10 update is now rolling out for the Android One-powered Xiaomi Mi A2 after quite an extended wait.

A cheap and cheerful device that has been surprisingly popular in some regions thanks to the clean OS and relatively decent specifications, the Android 10 update has been a long time coming. After launching with Android Pie in November 2018, we’re now seeing the Android 10 update steadily rolling out for the Mi A2 in some regions (via XDA-Developers).

The barebones Xiaomi device includes all of the core new features of Android 10 such as the new gesture navigation, system-wide dark mode, enhanced privacy controls, and more on top. The cosmetic changes are very minimal but the upgrade should enhance the clean experience of one of the cheapest Android One smartphones you can pick up.

At 1.3GB, this is a sizeable upgrade so it might be worthwhile ensuring you’re connected to a solid Wi-Fi network before attempting to download it. However, you’ll get all of the best features of the new update. There is also room for the December 2019 security patch and XDA notes that the unlocked bootloader warnings that would appear on boot have now disappeared.

This update is said to be having a staged rollout. That means you may have to wait a little while for the OTA notification to appear on your device. Our advice would be to check back regularly to ensure that you get the Android 10 upgrade as soon as it is available for your Xiaomi Mi A2 handset.

More on Xiaomi:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: