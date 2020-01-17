Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series is going official in just a few short weeks and this week we’ve learned pretty much all there is to learn about the entire collection. Today, another Galaxy S20 leak details the full specs on all three main models.

Courtesy of Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice, the full Galaxy S20 spec sheet has hit the web. This fills in some of the gaps from past leaks of the device.

What’s familiar with all three variants? Samsung is using a centered punch-hole design with a 20:9, 3200x1440p 120Hz AMOLED panel of varying sizes. All three variants also share Android 10 pre-installed, IP68 water resistance, 128GB of base storage with microSD, and, at least with these variants, an Exynos 990 chipset. In most regions, though, we’re expecting a Snapdragon 865. This spec sheet doesn’t mention RAM, but previous rumors place the Ultra with up to 16GB.

What’s different? Let’s talk about the standard Galaxy S20 first. The smallest of the three, this device still packs a 6.2-inch display, a slight jump up from the S10’s 6.1-inch panel. The S20 carries dimensions of 152x68x7.8mm, not too different from the S10. There’s also a 12MP main camera, 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and 12MP ultra-wide camera. Samsung is apparently using these sensors to craft up to 30x digital zoom and offering 8K video recording. There’s also a 10MP front camera with 4K video. A 4,000 mAh battery rounds out the spec sheet.

The Galaxy S20+ carries a similar spec sheet. It has the same set of cameras but adds a ToF sensor to the mix as well. There’s also a larger 4,500 mAh battery to power the 6.7-inch display. As pictured below, the S20+ is quite a bit larger than the S10+ with dimensions of 162x74x7.8mm. By comparison, S10+ measured in at 157.6×74.1×7.8mm.

Finally, there’s the S20 Ultra which is, as previously detailed, is absolutely ridiculous. It has a 6.9-inch display, 167x76x8.8mm body, and a much more elaborate camera array. There’s a 40MP front-facing camera and, on the back, a 108MP primary camera, 48MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom, 12MP ultra-wide and a ToF sensor too. Samsung is using this array to create 100x digital zoom. Rounding things out is a 5,000 mAh battery which is, again, pretty ridiculous.

What do you think of the Galaxy S20’s leak specs? Drop a comment below and let us know! The Galaxy S20 goes official on February 11th.

