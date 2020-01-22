Wednesday’s best deals include the Sony Xperia 10 Plus smartphone from $280, JVC’s 6.8-inch Android Auto Receiver at $100 off, and two Ring Spotlight Cams for $219. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score Sony’s Xperia 10 Plus from $280

Amazon currently offers the Sony Xperia 10 Plus 64GB GSM Unlocked Android Smartphone for $300. Down from $380, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $50 and returns the price to an Amazon all-time low for only the second time. Centered around a 6.5-inch HD display, Sony features a dual rear camera array comprised of 8 and 12MP sensors. Everything comes powered by a Snapdragon 1.8GHz octa-core processor and includes 64GB of onboard storage. If that’s not enough, a microSD card slot allows for easy expansion. If you don’t mind activating today, Best Buy will sell you the handset for $280. Learn more in our hands-on coverage.

Save $100 on JVC’s Android Auto Receiver

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JVC 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Receiver (V850BT) for $380. Usually selling for $480, today’s offer saves you 20%, is $20 under the previous price cut, and a new all-time low. Featuring a 6.8-inch touchscreen display, JVC’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride if you’re looking for enhanced smartphone integration. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting.

Ring Spotlight Cams 2-pack for $219

B&H offers a 2-pack of battery-powered Ring Spotlight Cams for $219. Typically fetching $199 each, right now you’ll pay $169 on sale at Amazon. Today’s offer saves you up to $179, beats our previous mention by $39, and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Featuring the ability to record in 1080p, Ring’s Spotlight Cam expands upon its Video Doorbell brethren to offer additional home security coverage. Alongside just being able to keep an eye on outdoor activity, it has built-in LED light strips for illuminating your yard, as well as a siren. Picking up two of the cameras is a great way to surveil both your front and back yards.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Jarvisen Review: Hands-on with the fastest handheld translator [Video]

Drop Panda Headphones Review: Best wireless option for audiophiles? [Video]

Behind the scenes at CES 2020: Hands-on with the best tech from Vegas [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: