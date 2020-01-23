Being made of glass, the screens on our smartphones break all too often, and getting that fixed can be an expensive affair. For a limited time, though, Sprint is offering screen repairs on select Samsung Galaxy devices for under $50, even if you’re on another carrier.

This deal seems almost too good to be true, but through February 9, 2020, Sprint is offering screen repairs on select Samsung Galaxy devices. Eligible devices include:

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note8

It’s a bit odd that some of Samsung’s newer offerings aren’t included here, but perhaps that’s just because those repairs are more costly. Regardless, you’re getting a great deal with this offer. By comparison, getting a Galaxy S9 repaired from uBreakiFix would cost over $200!

What’s the catch? As long as you have an eligible device, there honestly aren’t any red flags with this offer. Customers are limited to just one screen repair and same day service isn’t guaranteed, but if you’ve got a broken screen, this is something you should definitely take advantage of. Head over to Sprint’s site to see eligible repair locations in your area.

Sprint’s motive is also slightly revealed in a second offer on this page. If your device isn’t eligible for this affordable screen repair, Sprint will give you $150 toward a newer device, perhaps a Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note 10, in exchange for your working device with a broken display.

More from 9to5Google:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: