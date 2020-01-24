9to5Google Daily 380: Google I/O to take place in early May, Sprint fixes any Samsung Galaxy screens for just $50, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google I/O 2020 will take place May 12-14 at Shoreline in Mountain View
- Sprint will fix your broken Samsung Galaxy screen for $49 regardless of your carrier
- Google Stadia 2.2 preps zooming in on captures, Assistant, more [APK Insight]
- Play Books for Android drops navigation drawer for Material Theme switcher
- OnePlus showcases stunning all-black prototypes of the Concept One [Gallery]
Deals discussed in this episode:
- Google Pixel 3a bundled with $100 gift card at various retailers for $349
- Beats Solo Pro and Powerbeats Pro both $50 off in all colors
Enjoy the podcast?:
