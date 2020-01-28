Renders of the upcoming Motorola Moto G8 and G8 Power have leaked giving us a closer look at the design and the specifications of the yet to be released handsets.

We are expecting Motorola to reveal both of the devices at a February 23rd launch event at MWC 2020. Both smartphones retain much of the design we’ve seen with the Moto G8 Plus already, with a solo render of the smaller Moto G8 giving us a glimpse of the upper-left punch-hole display (via 91Mobiles).

As for the specifications, the Moto G8 is expected to come with Android 10 out of the box and sport a 6.39-inch HD+ resolution (720 x 1,560) display. The internals include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with between 2, 3 and 4GB of RAM. We’ll get 32 or 64GB of internal storage. The Moto G8 Power will have a 6.36-inch FHD+ display, the same chipset but will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (via XDA Developers).

You’ll see a triple camera setup on the Moto G8, with a 16-megapixel f/1.7 primary sensor, a secondary 2-megapixel f/2.2 sensor for macro shots, and tertiary 8-megapixel f/2.2 118-degree wide-angle sensor. At the front, the Moto G8 is expected to come with an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 sensor for selfies and video calling.

The battery is also expected to measure in at 4,000mAh battery and will support 10W charging. Both G8 models will come with dual SIM support and the ability to make payments via NFC. Being larger, the G8 Power will come with a 5,000mAh battery and will support 18W fast charging.

Recently leaked renders of an unknown Moto device with a stylus are expected to be the Moto G8 Power, as the specifications list a stylus as part of the hardware of the G8 Power. Of course, we’ll learn more at the official MWC 2020 launch event.

