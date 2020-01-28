Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price to undercut Motorola Razr w/ better specs, more colors

Samsung’s second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, was always rumored to sit below the Galaxy Fold’s price point. However, it seems the price may be a lot higher than expected, barely undercutting a similar foldable.

According to Max Weinbach, the Galaxy Z Flip’s price point will land at around $1,400. That’s more than $500 cheaper than the standard Galaxy Fold and also $100 less than Motorola’s Razr. That $1,400 price point, though, is much higher than previous rumors that pinned down a price under $1,000.

The Z Flip and Razr both share the same basic form factor but couldn’t be more different under the hood.

Where the Motorola Razr is closer to a mid-range smartphone on the spec sheet, the Galaxy Z Flip will rival some 2019 flagships. As previously reported, the device is set to include a Snapdragon 855+ processor, an overclocked version of the chip found in the Galaxy Fold and most other 2019 Android flagship phones. The Z Flip’s specs beyond that aren’t fully known at this time, but this is already a huge boost over Moto’s offering.

Beyond the price and specs, another report leaks out the colors of the Z Flip. SamMobile says that the Galaxy Z Flip will be available in Gold, Black, Purple, and Silver. Apparently, that silver version will also have some sort of “football-like pattern” on it.

