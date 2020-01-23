Samsung is preparing to launch its second foldable smartphone next month, and if you can believe it, more leaks are coming out for the device. Courtesy of Max Weinbach, there are more details on the Galaxy Z Flip, including some tidbits about its display.

In a brief Twitter thread, Weinbach goes over a few more details about the Galaxy Z Flip with some of the most interesting bits of information talking about the display. As has been reported previously, Samsung is using something called “Ultra-Thin Glass” on the Z Flip with a Dynamic AMOLED display underneath. The thin glass can fold, but apparently, it won’t get rid of the crease found on the Galaxy Fold.

As for the display on the front of the Galaxy Z Flip, it’s apparently going to be even smaller than expected. Max’s source claimed the display is a mere 0.1 inches, but he’s not sure this is the case, thinking that it might be a typo for 1.0 inches.

In either case, the outer display will apparently be used for checking battery information as well as a viewfinder for using the “rear” cameras for taking selfies. As pictured above, it also seems showing the time will be a key function, and I’d assume notifications too.

The front display is 0.1". You can use it to check charging speeds and battery info. It will also work as a view finder for the camera so you can use the better rear camera for selfies. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 23, 2020

Beyond the display, Max also reveals a few other key points about the Galaxy Z Flip. The device will apparently support charging up to 15W with support for wireless charging in both directions. The Z Flip is expected to have a pretty small battery, though, so reverse wireless charging might not be very useful.

Samsung apparently also opted for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on this device, just like the Galaxy Fold. I’m not a fan of the under-display ultrasonic sensor used in other Samsung flagships, so the side-mounted capacitive sensor is a huge plus in my book. It was something I praised the Galaxy S10e for.

