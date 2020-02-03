February security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images & OTAs live

Google this morning is rolling out the second update of the year for the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 family of devices. The February security patch contains
There are 13 issues resolved in the February security patch dated 2020-02-01 and 12 for 2020-02-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.
In the Android Security & Privacy 2018 Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.
The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists 4 security fixes and 5 functional updates.
Android 10
- Pixel 4 XL: Android 10 — QQ1B.200205.002, QQ1C.200205.002 (Select JP & TW carriers), QQ1D.200205.002 (NTT DOCOMO) — Factory Image (2) (3) — OTA (2) (3)
- Pixel 4: Android 10 — QQ1B.200205.002, QQ1C.200205.002 (Select JP & TW carriers), QQ1D.200205.002 (NTT DOCOMO) — Factory Image (2) (3) — OTA (2) (3)
- Pixel 3a XL: Android 10 — QQ1A.200205.002— Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 3a: Android 10 — QQ1A.200205.002— Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 3 XL: Android 10 — QQ1A.200205.002— Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 3: Android 10 — QQ1A.200205.002— Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 2 XL: Android 10 — QQ1A.200205.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 2: Android 10 — QQ1A.200205.002 — Factory Image — OTA
