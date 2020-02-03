This month’s Android patch is rolling out today with the usual set of security fixes. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL see a number of video and Assistant fixes with the February update.

The Pixel Update Bulletin notes five “notable fixes” for the latest Made by Google flagships. Two are categorized as relating to the Camera. The most pressing is a “fix for stuck preview while recording video.” Also annoying is a “fix for overexposure while recording video in certain scenarios.” Late last month, Google Camera 7.3 also rolled out and widely became available via the Play Store last week.

Under System, Google addressed some devices getting stuck during the boot process, while “broken NFC functionality with certain apps” has also been resolved. The last is a “fix for UI crash while using Assistant.”

All four device families also received February’s security fixes.

This month there are again three builds for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, while all other phones have consolidated back to one again (QQ1A.200205.002):

Global: QQ1B.200205.002

Select JP & TW carriers: QQ1C.200205.002

JP (NTT Docomo): QQ1D.200205.002

This Pixel 4 February update begins rolling out today.

