YouTube Music has slowly and incrementally added more features over time. The latest change for Android and iOS allows you to see all new album and single releases.

One carousel in YouTube Music’s Home feed is “New releases.” Previously, you were only able to see the 10 most recent albums or singles when swiping horizontally. The mobile clients have recently added a “See all” button in the top-right that takes you to a new “Albums & singles” page.

Here, you’re shown cover art that labels the work and notes the artist underneath. Two-wide, you can endlessly scroll through this grid view.

The ability to see all YouTube Music new releases began rolling out earlier this month, but is now widely available (via Reddit) on the Android and iOS mobile apps (version 3.49).

This is a small change in the grand scheme, but a great one toward increasing usability. It was a glaring omission in the first place, but better late than never. The New releases carousel should be relatively high up in the YouTube Music home feed.

It’s the latest in series of smaller feature additions to Google’s primary streaming service:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: