Report: YouTube TV now has over 1 million subscribers in the U.S.

Over the past year, Google has worked to heavily promote YouTube TV through ad campaigns, usually during major sporting events. In July, it was rumored that the cord-cutting service had nearly 800,000 subscribers, with the latest figure today pegging it at over 1 million.

According to Bloomberg, YouTube TV has “eclipsed 1 million” subscribers. The service was reportedly at 300,000 users last January after launching eight months earlier.

As of today, YouTube TV covers 98% of Americans following a 95 city/region expansion in late January on top of the existing “top 100 markets.” Google touts “nationwide” availability, with that remaining 2% coming “shortly thereafter.”

Beyond geography, channel availability has always included the Big Four broadcast networks, as well as popular cable networks like TNT, TBS, CNN, ESPN, and FX. In total, there are over 60 networks, while over 90% of markets have local affiliate coverage from ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC.

Meanwhile, other features include an unlimited cloud DVR and up to six users per household. There are also clients for Android, iOS, web, set-top boxes, consoles, and televisions for $40 a month.

In fact, these modern features and better user experience are drawing subscribers in, according to an analyst speaking to Bloomberg. This is to the detriment of more legacy players like Dish’s Sling and AT&T’s DirecTV Now.

Hulu TV still has a big leg up on YouTube with nearly 2 million subscribers. They combine to 3 million users according to Bloomberg, and both add hundreds of thousands of customers every quarter.

More about YouTube TV:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: