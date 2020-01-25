Progressive Web Apps have a promising future rivaling native applications as the web become more feature-rich and powerful. Google has been fast to adopt, with YouTube TV prompting “every day” watchers to install the PWA.

Like other PWAs, visiting tv.youtube.com adds a ‘plus’ button in Chrome’s Omnibox. YouTube TV is also displaying the following prompt for some subscribers:

Use YouTube TV every day? Open it faster by installing the app for your computer

The blue “Install App” button opens the system dialogue, or you can dismiss the message entirely.

YouTube TV’s Progressive Web App is quite straightforward with the service’s red icon leveraged for your dock or desktop. The address bar and other browser UI disappears as the program you are viewing is listed above. There is is a location indicator next to the overflow menu given the service’s need to verify what content to show.

That top bar conforms to YouTube TV’s web-only dark theme and switches away from stark white when enabled. This might require a restart of the PWA to take effect, but the preference will be set moving forward.

The YouTube TV Progressive Web App joins YouTube Music last year, as well as other Google services:

