Samsung Unpacked kicks off tomorrow with the reveals of new smartphones, accessories, and more from the smartphone giant. In that lineup is the Galaxy Z Flip foldable, and a last-minute leak is showing off a special edition design of the device.

Shown off on Twitter (via Ishan Agarwal), a leaked Samsung promo reveals the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition. Thom Browne is an American fashion designer based in New York City with a mens and womenswear brand.

With this special edition Galaxy Z Flip, it looks like Samsung is offering a packed bundle with special packaging, cases, a different design for the phone itself, and a free pair of Galaxy Buds and a Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The entire bundle has silver on the devices with a pinstripe of white, red, and blue going down the center. Personally, I like the silver color of the device, but the pinstripe is a little funky looking to me. All of this is shown in a very brief, very weird advertisement, which is seen below.

It’s unclear how much this bundle will cost, where it will be available, or if it will be available at launch. Stay tuned for our full coverage of Samsung Unpacked, including the Z Flip, Galaxy S20 series, and more.

