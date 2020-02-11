Well before today’s Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung exclusively put the Galaxy S20 up for direct pre-order for their most loyal fans. Now that the phone has gone official, here are the many, many ways to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20 & S20+, and the best deals for each of them.

Where to pre-order the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

As the Samsung Galaxy series has become the definitive Android smartphone and the biggest competitor to Apple’s iPhones, you can buy them just about anywhere. These days, the best way to buy is unlocked, but the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are also available to pre-order from nearly all major carriers.

Generally speaking, the Galaxy S20 has a starting price of $999, while the larger S20+ goes for $1,199. Meanwhile, in a Samsung first, the S20+ is not the premier model, with the company now offering the ultra-premium Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Having the best of the best, however, will cost you a massive $1,399.

Last year, those who pre-ordered the Galaxy S10 were entreated to a set of the true wireless Galaxy Buds that were announced side-by-side. Similarly, the Galaxy Buds+ were announced at the 2020 Galaxy Unpacked event, but instead of including them as a bonus, Samsung is offering a good chunk of credit toward the accessory or anything of your choosing from the Samsung shop.

Galaxy S20: $100 credit

Galaxy S20+: $150 credit

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $200 credit

All of that said, pre-orders don’t officially open for the Galaxy S20 series until February 21.

Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+ unlocked

For the most part, buying unlocked is the best way to get a smartphone these days, but this isn’t always true for Samsung phones. Sometimes carrier-based Galaxy phones receive updates faster than their unlocked alternative, but not being tied to one carrier is a good feeling. On that note, the 5G capabilities of the Galaxy S20 series are not limited to any one carrier’s iteration of 5G, regardless of where you buy.

If you plan on trading a device to Samsung or Best Buy, you can receive as much as $700 in trade-in credit to put toward your Galaxy S20 purchase.

Verizon Wireless Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+ pricing, pre-order perks

Verizon hasn’t shared many details about their plans and pricing for the S20 series, and, in fact, has so far only listed the two larger models. At the very least, it’s safe to assume Verizon will offer the same pre-order deal.

AT&T Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+ pricing, pre-order perks

Coinciding with the launch of the Galaxy S20, the first truly mainstream 5G phone, AT&T has announced the next 13 markets to receive its 5G service. The carrier is offering up the Galaxy S20 for $33.34 per month, S20+ for $40/month, and the S20 Ultra for $46.67/month, for 30 months.

Or, if you sign up for a new AT&T Unlimited Extra or Unlimited Elite plan, you can get the base Galaxy S20 for free or the Galaxy S20+ for just $200.

T-Mobile/Sprint Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+ pricing, pre-order perks

With the T-Mobile/Sprint merger growing ever closer to completing, you may want to consider pre-ordering your Galaxy S20 from either of the two carriers. Sprint has yet to share the nitty-gritty details of its S20 deals, but its soon-to-be partner T-Mobile has.

T-Mobile customers can pre-order the Galaxy S20 or the lower model of S20+ for $0 down with a monthly price of $41.67 or $50, respectively. Higher models require a down payment, with the 512GB Galaxy S20 Ultra needing $199.99 down and $58.34 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+ pricing, pre-order perks at other carriers

If you’re looking for an alternative carrier from which to pick up the Galaxy S20, there are a few others to choose from outside of the big three.

