Xiaomi is just days away from launching its next major smartphones, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, and this week the company has confirmed the design and a few details about the company’s next big release.

In three posts to Weibo (via XDA), Xiaomi shows off both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro without hiding many details. Thanks to these posts, we know for sure that both devices will have quad-camera arrays with a 108MP camera on the rear. It’s not entirely clear at the moment what the other sensors will offer, but presumably, we’ll have at least telephoto and ultrawide lenses on board.

Beyond the cameras, Xiaomi also confirmed that there’s a curved display being used here. Most likely this will, again, be used on both devices and based on the teaser, it looks very similar to what Samsung has previously used. That display also appears to have a punch-hole on the upper left for the front-facing camera.

In its other two teasers, seen below, Xiaomi also shows off the inside of the Mi 10 series. Apparently, the Mi 10 will feature the largest (by area) heat-dissipating board in a smartphone. Xiaomi says (and shows) that it’s about 3x the size of what Huawei uses in the Mate 30 Pro and the company also mentions graphene was used in its design to help with heat dissipation.

Update 2/12: In its latest teaser posted online (via Android Authority), Xiaomi reveals the charging speeds of the Mi 10 series. Apparently, the device will be able to charge at 50W over a cable. Though, the Mi 10 Pro might actually charge faster according to previous listings.

More impressively, wireless charging will hit 30W. By comparison, most devices currently charge at 10W wirelessly. Finally, reverse wireless charging will be able to put out 10W.

Xiaomi will officially launch the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro during an online event on February 13th.

